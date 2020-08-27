Coastal Carolina Regional Airport begins construction of New Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Building

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) announced that the airport would begin construction of a new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) facility during September.

This $5.8M construction project is federally funded and will be the first new airport facility built to support passenger air service in over twenty years.

While the airport currently meets all of its federally mandated airport safety, training, and certification standards, it does so using separate and distribution facilities located in and around the passenger terminal.

Airport Director Andrew Shorter stated that “the new consolidated ARFF facility is critical to increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of safety and rescue operations at the airport, now and well into the future.”

The T.A. Loving Company of Goldsboro won the bid to construct the ARFF facility with construction oversight conducted by the airport’s engineering firm, Talbert & Bright Inc. The expected completion will occur Fall of 2021.

The airport will host a small groundbreaking ceremony on the 1st of September at 1:30 pm. We encourage the media to cover this socially distanced event.

U.S Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., representing the 3rd District of North Carolina, is currently scheduled to attend this event.