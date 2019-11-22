Coastal Carolina Regional Airport to receive $4.9 million federal grant for new Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Station

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) announced they will be in receipt of a $4.9 million Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant to construct a new ARFF station.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, as well as U.S. Senator Thom Tillis made the announcement today in Asheville, North Carolina.

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This is an additional round of airport funding that the federal government has made available outside of the normal annual AIP funding process.

Airport Director Andrew Shorter mentioned that the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority’s leadership, foresight, and willingness to forward-fund the design phase helped EWN compete for this round of grant funding.

Shorter noted, “With this news, in a 14-month period we have been awarded three AIP grants totaling more than $11 million. Add to that the approximately $6 million from the State of North Carolina and we feel justifiably proud that EWN is doing what is required to position this facility to meet the future aviation demands of the residents and visitors to eastern North Carolina while enhancing our $363 million annual economic impacts.”

For more information on future growth visit flyEWN.com.