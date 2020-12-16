Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention receives $125,000 grant for Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, and Pamlico counties

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy recently announced that the Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention will receive $125,000 to keep serving residents across Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, and Pamlico counties.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) issued the following statement:

“Just about everyone has a friend or family member or at least known of someone who has struggled with addiction. So many have lost a loved one, a church member, or a business partner. Families have been shattered. Lives completely ruined. That’s why I feel my greatest contributions while I served in the North Carolina General Assembly were authoring and sponsoring the two major laws in fighting the Opioid Epidemic. After closely studying this issue over the years, I’ve learned that the most effective way to treat drug abuse is at the local level. People who suffer from addiction need the support of their local communities more than anything. Addiction is a true disease that needs recognition and lifelong treatment. I thank the DFCSP for helping community institutions like the CCSAP and look forward to working with anyone who wants to push back against this national tragedy.”

The grant is part of $91.4 million awarded to 733 coalitions nationwide through the Drug-Free Communities Support Program. In partnership with parents and community members, the CCSAP works to prevent youth substance abuse by promoting habits that reduce the risk of abuse and addressing factors that increase the risk of substance abuse.