Coastal Community Action in New Bern receives $8.5 million HHS grant for Head Start Projects

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it will grant Coastal Community Action, Inc. in New Bern $8,562,352 for its Head Start Projects.

The funds will help the New Bern community serve 617 Head Start children and 142 infants, toddlers and pregnant women.

The project will run for a year beginning on September 1.

Head Start is a program within HHS that provides assistance to low-income families by helping prepare children for school.

Head Start programs focus on the development of the whole child through assistance with early learning, health and family well-being.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) said: “Education is the great equalizer in our society, particularly for under-privileged children. We are grateful that HHS is providing this grant to assist the next generation of movers and shakers in New Bern. I am excited to see Coastal Community Action use these funds to continue to provide these children with a better chance at a bright future through quality education.”