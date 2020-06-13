Coastal towns move forward with 4th of July fireworks

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re less than a month away from Independence day and coastal towns plan to celebrate it with a bang.

The town of Beaufort is continuing with its annual 4th of July fireworks show. But the town is cancelling the parade because of coronavirus restrictions.

The fireworks will shoot from the Gallants Channel area. Organizers say there will not be a designated area to watch the display.

“People just got to stake out a place that they can see it. It will be to the west and north. Really, I can just see it from about everywhere,” said Susan Sanders, president of the Beaufort Development Association.

Morehead City and the town of Atlantic Beach will move forward with its fireworks show. Morehead City’s display will shoot from Sugarloaf Island. Restrictions on group gatherings are still being discussed.

The town of Atlantic Beach is encouraging people to watch them at home or car. Group gatherings will not be permitted.

Emerald Isle has cancelled its fireworks display this year.