JAMES CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Saturday afternoon in James City, the Coastal Women’s Shelter and Craven-Pamlico Animal Services partnered to host an adopt-a-thon for pets at Creekside Park.

Dogs from the animal services were there dressed in cute Halloween costumes in hopes of finding their fur-ever home.

“Once someone is fleeing the abuser, the animals have to get surrendered most of the time due to relocation or if the victim is having to go to an emergency shelter,” said Outreach Coordinator for Coastal Women’s Shelter, Victoria Auld. “Everyone deserves a second chance, and animals deserve a second chance as well.”

The adopt-a-thon raised funds for both the Coastal Women’s Shelter and Craven-Pamlico Animal Services. The event also featured a mini trunk-or-treat, vendors and more.

