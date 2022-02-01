Coastal Women’s Shelter gives teens advice on abusive relationships during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to LoveIsRespect.org, one in three teens in the United States will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse from someone they are in a relationship with before adulthood.

With the month of February being Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Amanda Delgado, the executive director at Coastal Women’s Shelter, gave teens advice on what they should do if they are in an abusive relationship.

Coastal Women’s Shelter speaks to high schools in Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties. Their goal is to help teens recognize the differences between positive and negative relationships.

“We want them to see that certain things they may feel are not so bad, abuse,” Delgado said. “Whether it be someone coming up behind them and groping them, smacking them on their behind, a lot of teens today kind of brush that off and say that’s just high school life. But the reality is, that’s actually sexual abuse.”

Delgado believes the era of social media has contributed to unhealthy relationships among teenagers.

“There’s a lot of anonymous apps that you can download and go on and the teenagers today are using those anonymous apps to spread hate to others that they go to school with,” Delgado said.

She also believes the pandemic has contributed to teens being hindered when it comes to communication and building strong relationships.

“They’re still growing, their minds are still developing and when we put them in these environments where they’re secluded and alone, we have no idea what’s gonna happen,” Delgado said.

For teens who experience abuse, Delgado says making positive connections and knowing what those positive connections are, are important.

“Make positive connections, and learn what that means,” Delgado adds. “It’s all about your positive connections because if you are going through a situation where you experience abuse, at least you’ll have someone to turn to.”