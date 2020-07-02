College Admissions Day set for July 15, July 28 at James Sprunt

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 28, new incoming students at James Sprunt Community College will have the opportunity to complete their application, financial aid forms, placement tests, and register for classes all in one visit and at one place, during College Admissions Day.

“It’s one-stop shopping at its best,” said Cheryl Hemric, director of marketing and public information at James Sprunt Community College. “Students can come out to James Sprunt Community College for one day and get everything completed during that time period and be ready to go for the first day of class.”

The idea behind College Admissions Day was inspired by an army veteran in 2018 who was having difficulty with the online application.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Student Success Center, which is located in the Hoffler Building. Face masks and social distancing will be required of all those attending the event.

Fall 2020 classes begin August 18 at James Sprunt Community College.