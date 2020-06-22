College Choice expert shares information for college-bound families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives in many ways. One group that has received a lot of support during this time are students preparing to go to college.

Dr. Crystal Chambers says her research shows that college bond students during this pandemic are either impacted by changes in finances because of COVID or who want a traditional experience and can’t because of the pandemic.

That leaves many people wondering if they should still press forward with their original plans or do something else like a gap year or go straight into the workforce.

Right now those options may be limited.

Dr. Chambers adds when it comes to figuring out what to do with your child’s education don’t ask around get direct answers.

“So very often within our setting, we have an issue that confronts us and the first people that we talk to are the ones in our immediate realm. But we need to talk to the people who know, who can do and make some things happen so that we can get back on track,” said Dr. Crystal Chambers J.D., Ph.D., East Carolina University

Dr. Chambers says back in February she saw a survey that stated around 25% of students who said that they were going to college are now changing their minds due to either finance or wanting a certain experience.

Higher education professionals say if you are attending college this fall in person or online to engage with fellow students and professors to make the best of your experience.

