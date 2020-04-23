College Consensus publishes ranking of top 50 online Community Colleges for 2020, LCC ranks 2nd place

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) College Consensus, a unique college rating website that combines publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best Online Community Colleges 2020, and Lenoir Community College is second on the list.

In order to identify the Best Online Community Colleges 2020, College Consensus focused exclusively on regionally accredited, reputable institutions identified as community colleges or technical colleges.

Three factors added to the rank:

web presence

transparency about their offerings

user-friendliness of the learning platforms

These three factors help students and their families determine whether the community college they are considering will have a real, qualitative impact on their careers and lives.

The Top 10 Community Colleges of 2020 are:

Wake Technical Community College Lenoir Community College Foothill College Coastline Community College Central Texas College Cowley County Community College Volunteer State Community College Hazard Community and Technical College Front Range Community College Harrisburg Area Community College

“Community Colleges are known for being accessible and catering to literally ALL varieties of students,” the editors of College Consensus explain; in fact, as they say, one can “think of Community Colleges as Post Secondary for the People.” As the editors explain, “One primary contrast between community colleges and four-year colleges and universities is the fact that everyone is admitted.” Moreover, there are many reasons that students choose community college: “Community College Programs might interest someone working towards a specific career path. They might be required to take additional courses, achieve a vocational certificate, and/ or an associate degree to get there.” In other cases, “Some students are not sure what they want to do, but know they are eventually trying to attend a four year school with the ultimate goal of walking away with a bachelor’s degree.”

For a full list, click here.