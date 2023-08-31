GREENVILLE, NC– This Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a college football game in Bloomington, Indiana.

In addition, the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, WY, then on Sunday the Northwestern Wildcats play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, NJ and the Oregon State Beavers take on the San Jose State Spartans in San Jose, CA.

These games will be exclusively broadcast on WNCT, but since WNCT was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WNCT to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view these games:

· DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WNCT has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

· WNCT is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

· As a broadcast station, WNCT broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

· Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Tie Breakers in Greenville and Winterville, CoCo’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in Greenville, and Mac Daddy’s in Cape Carteret, NC.

WNCT’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.