Colonial Capital Humane Society to break ground on permanent shelter

JAMES CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Animals at Craven County’s only no-kill shelter are getting a new home. Colonial Capital Humane Society will break ground on the shelter’s first permanent facility.

Currently, the humane society’s office is in a camper, a trailer houses cats, and dogs are kept in the outdoor kennels – it’s been this way for 42 years.

Humane society board members say the current shelter does not provide workers and animals with climate controlled spaces, protecting them from weather extremes.

“Being able to get the dogs in a safe place for hurricanes, or for very cold winters,

the extreme heat in the summer times,” said Diane Cappo, board member of the organization.

Now, the non-profit organization is giving dogs something to bark about. It raised money to start phase one of building a full-operating shelter.

It will include four open playrooms for cats, and quarantine and laundry rooms, something workers don’t have right now.

Administrative offices, meet and greet room, memorial garden, surgical suite, and indoor/outdoor kennels are all part of phase two.

Workers expect an increase in their adoption rate, adoption turnover and a smoother intake process of the animals.

Groundbreaking for phase one is expected to take place next spring.

The full project is expected to be ready in early 2022.

