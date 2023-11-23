COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — A restaurant was open in Columbia on Thanksgiving. However, they had no intentions of making a profit. Instead, they used their space to feed families for free.

The team at Stick Burning BBQ gave back to those who might not have a family to spend Thanksgiving with. Aside from supplying turkey and Thanksgiving fixings to the community, their mission is to be a home away from home.

The restaurant put an emphasis on how no one should be alone for the holidays. Along with free meals, people had the option to dine in the restaurant or take food to go.

“We just decided to do a free buffet for anybody,” said owner Warren Cressel “We got a lot of people who just you know who don’t have a place to go or family to spend it with. Maybe got older or just moved on, so we just thought why not have Thanksgiving here with my family, open up our restaurant, which we have you know, building to do it in and just invite everybody for free.”

Cressel also made sure to make the contributions to the community last. The option to give away frozen turkey would give people meals for the days to come.

Because the community gives to him, Cressel felt he should do the same.

“They support us, you know. We moved here temporarily, used to be for about three years about,” Cressel said. “And we fell in love with this place right away.

“At the time, you know I was doing construction and my wife was working a bank job. We just wanted to open up a food truck. We had fun on the weekends and started barbecue and it’s turned into this. And it’s you know we’re living a dream and everybody in Columbia, Creswell, Dare County, they support us so much. They come in and we sell out almost every single day.”

This is the restaurant’s first year doing this and they expect to serve hundreds of people across the community. They’re typically open from Wednesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.