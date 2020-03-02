Combat boots needed for display honoring fallen heroes

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) Each year Fort Bragg’s Survivor Outreach Services honors the nation’s fallen heroes with a display of over 7,000 boots.

Each boot includes a tag with the name, branch of service, unit, and date of departure and the boot display is part of the annual “Run, Honor, Remember 5K,” as well as, the turnaround point for the 82nd Airborne Division’s run kicking off All American Week.

Boots are needed because in the last two years it has rained while the boots were on display.

Although attempts were made to allow the boots to dry, they are not in the best condition and need to be replaced.

Survivor Outreach Services is accepting military combat boot donations at three locations on Fort Bragg: Survivor Outreach Services, Soldier and Family Readiness Group Center, and the main lobby of the Soldier Support Center.

Boot donation can be made from Monday through April 17.

For additional information on boot donation, please call (910) 396-0384.

The Run, Honor, Remember 5K is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020. This is a free event open to military ID cardholders and their guests.