Combating holiday weight gain this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For many people the holiday’s revolve around family friends and of course food.

But the holiday season can also induce stress.

A recent study by Healthline states more than 20% of Americans plan to cope with holiday stress by overeating.

Being mindful of what you are consuming can make a big difference.

A recent study confirms people gain an average of 1 lb. during the holidays.

This might not seem like much but the issue is that most people don’t lose it.

Life coach and nurse Susie Houston shares some ways people in Greenville can keep moving.

“There’s loads of places around Greenville you can get some steps in, so sitting less and moving more. Vidant Wellness, we’ve got our track in the back, Alice King Park has a beautiful walking trail and River Park North has great outdoor tracks. These are all great things that the whole family should be involved with,” says Houston.

Another way to help manage stress during the holiday’s is by getting plenty of sleep.

There are also programs here in Greenville that helps individuals who are looking for support to help manage diabetes, and life in general.

Houston explains, “In our area, so Vidant Health has a diabetes prevention program, the health department here in Pitt County has a diabetes prevention program and also ECU family medicine has a diabetes prevention program. These are all free or low cost you just need to connect with them.”

For more information on Vidant Wellness Center you can visit their website here or you can call their direct line at 252-847-1436.

For information on free diabetes prevention programs in North Carolina you can visit this website here.