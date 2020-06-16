Commissioner Causey presents SAVE Award to Duck Fire Captain Jeffrey Del Monte

Pictured from left to right: Town of Duck Mayor Don Kingston, Commissioner Mike Causey, Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor, Captain Jeffrey Del Monty, Duck Fire Chief Donna Black.

Duck, N.C. (WNCT) State Fire Marshal and Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey visited the Duck Fire Department Tuesday morning to recognize Captain Jeffrey Del Monte for his recent life-saving actions.

On May 15, Captain Del Monte, along with his wife and friend, were enjoying a day off in Frisco when they quickly reacted to calls for help on the beach.

Del Monte spotted two young girls struggling in a rip current and swam out to save them.

After handing off the first girl to his friend to return to shore, he swam back to rescue the second girl.

Captain Del Monte was instrumental not only in rescuing the two young victims but in preventing possible injury to bystanders who were entering the water.

At Tuesday’s ceremony at the Duck Fire Department, Duck Fire Chief Donna Black and Mayor Don Kingston welcomed the attendees and special guests, followed by a short recap of the heroic efforts given by Del Monte’s friend, Andrew Curran.

In recognition of his selfless act, Commissioner Causey presented Captain Del Monte with the SAVE Award.