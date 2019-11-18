Commissioner Causey to tour fire helmet plant, manufactured housing dealer, meet with agents during Onslow County trip

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will tour a fire helmet manufacturer and manufactured home dealer, meet with insurance agents and visit a site that helps senior citizens navigate Medicare Open Enrollment during a trip to Onslow County on Tuesday.

The first stop for Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will be at MSA, which produces fire helmets.

He will also visit Future Homes, a manufactured home dealer, in Hubert.

The Office of State Fire Marshal regulates the manufactured housing industry in the state.

Commissioner Causey will also visit Onslow County Senior Services, which houses the Onslow Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).

SHIIP is a program within the North Carolina Department of Insurance that helps senior citizens understand and decide which Medicare program will be most financially beneficial to them.