Community Crossroads Center participates in Giving Tuesday Now

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving Tuesday is a day focused on unity and community in early December. The coronavirus has forced the national nonprofit, Giving Tuesday, to create #GivingTuesdayNow.

May 5, is an addition to the regularly scheduled Giving Tuesday held every year during the holiday season. Both days are meant to focus on giving back to charities and nonprofits.

One of those organizations includes Community Crossroads Center in Greenville. The pandemic has pushed the homeless shelter to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Workers have joined the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to cover operational costs.

“​We’re preparing to have a large influx of residents shortly so we feel like we need to boost our coffers and get some more money in,” Ken Becker, executive director, Community Crossroads Center. ​​

According to its website, the goal of this campaign is to reach $30,000. So far, they have met half of its goal.

Click here to learn more on how you can donate.