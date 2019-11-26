Community discuss housing and community development needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Monday night the Greenville community weighed in on housing plans for the city. The meeting was hosted by the Greenville Housing Division. This meeting was in support of their 2020-2021 action plan.

These meetings are a requirement to receive HUD funding for housing needs in the city.

Project leaders pointed out the top priorities for the plan; Home-ownership, education and non-profit support, and home rehabilitation just to name a few.

“There are resources that are available to our citizens, especially in West Greenville that the citizens don’t know about so this meeting, our community meetings are efforts that we are putting out to spread the word so to speak,” said Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council

This action plan outlines how the city will invest federal and local money in community development.

“Major take away’s is that there’s information out there for local community residents to be able to gain assistance and program support to secure housing which is one of the most fundamental, probably the most fundamental issue in many of our lives,” said Jermaine McNair, Greenville Resident

One area already benefiting from one of the grants this action plan helps provide is the Lincoln Park Neighborhood in West Greenville. In that neighborhood, there are plans to build four new single-family homes for low to moderate-income buyers.

Next, a public hearing is set for Thursday, December 12th, at 6pm in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.