GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the past three years, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has provided a safer alternative to trick-or-treating by hosting its own Heroes of the Night Trunk-or-Treat event at the Pitt County Agricultural Center.

Tuesday’s spooky festivities included a little bit of everything for kids and adults of all ages to enjoy. From spooky trails to hay rides, food, music and games, the trunk-or-treat event had everything for those choosing not to go trick-or-treating in the community.

“This is on Halloween night where people can bring their kids and have an awesome time,” said Lt. Freda Godley Hines of the Community Impact Unit. “We provide a safe location for people to go so that they can bring their kids and families out and not have to go out into the community because we don’t know what to expect.”

One woman took her niece out to have some fun.

“So far we walked around and we saw the different vendors,” Tammy West said. “I know we’re gonna do the spooky trail, so my niece is excited about that.”

Some people were glad they could get in on the Halloween fun all while being safe.