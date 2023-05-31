WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) –An event called Community Family and Friends Day in Wilson will be held on June 10.

The event will take place at Temple of Praise church, located at 2018 South US Hwy 301 in Wilson. There will be games, food, music and all kinds of fun for the family, including food boxes and clothing giveaways. The Wilson City fire truck, Wilson County EMS truck and ECU Health will be in attendance for the kids.

A stage will also be set up for groups and soloists coming in to perform.

For more information, call 252-640-8698 or 252-902-4908.