Community leaders discuss how community colleges help changes in workforce

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Community leaders discussed the upcoming changes in the workforce and how our higher education system is much needed to adapt to those changes.

North Carolina Community College System president was in the East Tuesday afternoon to speak with our community.

Peter Hans discussed the advantages of community college and the importance of short term workforce training opportunities.

Hans said community colleges are a huge asset because they offer that short term training.

He said there are many advantages to starting out at a community college.

Hans talked about how colleges will play a role in the change of society, economy, and technology.

“There’s increased automation more artificial intelligence it’s going to be very disruptive to the labor markets so people are going to constantly need to be able to re-skill and up-skill so that they’re prepared to adjust a lot of changes on the way community colleges will be there to support them,” said Hans.

The NC Community College System hopes they can update the perception around what community colleges have to offer.

Hans believes community colleges are modern, diverse and relevant to everyone’s life.

Hans said short term workforce training opportunities are affordable, accessible, flexible, high quality and lead to immediate employment.