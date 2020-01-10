Community members in Ayden encouraged to take part in Citizens Police Academy

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT)- The Ayden Police Department is hosting a Citizens Police Academy in an effort to build relationships and boost transparency.

The academy is a six-week course where community members will learn the ends and outs of policing.

The class will cover topics like dispatch and 911, animal control and substance abuse.

They will also learn more about investigative and detective work.

Organizers are hoping the event will help build relationships between Ayden residents and town police officers.

“I find that this is the way to interact with people that may not come to some of the events or they may just want to get to know law enforcement on a different level,” said Cpl. Jenny Clark, Community Policing Coordinator, Ayden PD. “I love getting to meet new people, so this is a great opportunity for that.”

The class also gives the police department a chance to hear feedback from community members.

The course will take place in April 2020. You have to be 16 years or older to apply.

You can pick up an application at the police department or print one out on their website.