Community members pick up trash around Greenville

Several fraternities from ECU and many community members came out to help pick up trash and debris in the University Area.

Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly said, “It takes a group effort to make our city an amazing place to live.”

What’s called, ‘Sanitary Sunday’, is organized monthly by Council Member Will Bell.

Connelly says he also invited ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach, who is currently on administrative leave after videos and photos were posted online of him interacting with ECU students at a Greenville bar back in September.

Connelly said, “{Gerlach} gladly came out because he too loves our community. When we work together the possibilities are endless.”