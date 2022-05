FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) – An event coming up is looking to reach out to the community in Fountain.

Gospel Unlimited Ministry is holding Community Outreach Day on May 14th from 11 AM-3 PM.

The event is free to the public. Hot dogs, burgers, chips, and drinks will be served. Free clothing and food giveaways will also be available.

Call Windy Ellis at (919) 376-5492 for more information.