Community partners hit the streets this Friday for neighborhood cleanup day

NEW BERN, N.C. – The City of New Bern Redevelopment Commission and the Public Works Department are partnering with churches and volunteers to host Neighborhood Cleanup Day on Friday, January 29. Cleanup begins at 7:30 am and will be focused along Walt Bellamy Drive and Lawson, Bryan, Norwood, Church, Fleet, Bern, Jones, and Liberty streets.

The City is bringing in two dumpsters that will be placed in the parking lots of St. John Missionary Baptist Church (1130 Walt Bellamy Drive) and Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church (1015 Church Street) for the duration of the cleanup. Road debris and litter will be collected and put into the dumpster. Residents are encouraged to use the dumpsters for disposal of unwanted white goods – large bulky items such as electronics, appliances, old equipment, and furniture. Yard waste should NOT be included. If you are unable to move white goods to the dumpster, call the City’s Development Services department at (252)639-7587 and staff will be happy to assist.

Public Works staff will spend the day picking up litter and trimming and removing overgrown vegetation along the roadway, city right-of-way, and on abandoned lots. “We partnered with the Redevelopment Commission several months ago to host a cleanup day in the Duffyfield area,” said Matt Montanye, Director of Public Works. “Neighbors were happy to have a helping hand. In fact, I think it helped spawn a neighborhood beautification project. Lots of people came outside and began cleaning up their properties. It’s a win-win for all of us.” Public Works staff will furnish gloves, trash bags, and vests for those who want to help with litter cleanup, especially along the roadway.

Neighborhood Cleanup Day coincides with a new partnership between the Redevelopment Commission and Foss Recycling of LaGrange, NC to remove junk cars across the city. The program is completely free. The City has developed an online form in which citizens can report junk cars in the community. All that’s needed is the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), the make and model of the vehicle, color, and whether the vehicle is rollable or not. The vehicle’s mobility will determine what type of equipment will be needed to remove it. A flyer announcing the new program includes a QR code that can be scanned with your smartphone. The QR scan will take you directly to the online reporting form. You can also report junk cars by phone by calling Development Services at (252)639-7587. Staff will distribute flyers alerting residents to the new program during Neighborhood Cleanup Day.

Volunteers are welcome to help with cleanup. The event will last until 5 pm and you can volunteer as long or as little as you want.

“This is a way to help the planet and the community starting right on your street,” said Tharesa Lee, Chairman of the Redevelopment Commission. “We need to share this information with as many people as we can to make a real difference in the community. This event is a great way to beautify New Bern and get to know your neighbors at the same time.”

For more information on Neighborhood Cleanup Day, call Jeff Ruggieri, Director of Development Services, at (252)639-7587.