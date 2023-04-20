SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A non-profit for mental health resources held a golf tournament on Thursday to raise funds.

Ricky’s Retreat is a safe haven for those who struggle with mental health and addiction. The non-profit is based on Ricky Kidwell, who took his life one year ago. His mother, Wendie Kidwell, is helping people who are fighting the same battle as her son.

Kidwell has met with others in her own backyard and is hoping to raise enough money for a facility soon. Around 50 people participated in the tournament to support her cause.

“A mental health crisis can really happen at any time,” said Kidwell. “And it’s very important to have a safe spot to come to where someone is always there that understands what it’s like to feel like you’re in the middle of a mental crisis.”

There will be another fundraiser on June 18th called Paddle Out With Pogie’s.