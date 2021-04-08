Company starts virtual food drive to combat food insecurity in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people are coming up with creative ways to help others through the pandemic.

A North Carolina company is doing just that by raising awareness and money to help with food insecurity in our state.

“As the pandemic hopefully comes to a close, I hope we use this as a mechanism to help get people back on their normal trajectory,” said Jim Holmes, managing partner at Sentinel Risk Advisors.

Employees at Sentinel Risk Advisors wanted to give back to the community.

“There is truly a need to help those who have been less fortunate in the pandemic for various reasons, and one of the biggest challenges that we found was simply getting food,” said Holmes.

The company can’t do any in-person events because of COVID-19 restrictions, so employees launched a virtual​ food drive.

“It is an unconventional way to raise money,” said Holmes. “There’s no doubt, but maybe it’s indicative of a new normal.”

Holmes said food insecurity is an issue that doesn’t discriminate.

“It impacts everybody,” he said. “It impacts little kids, it impacts high schoolers, it impacts parents, grandparents.”

The goal is to raise $1 million to benefit food banks across North Carolina, including the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“We’ve dealt with being quarantined, isolated, not being able to work, not being able to school, not being around people and to top it off, you don’t have food,” said Holmes. “It’s a cascading litany of challenges.”

Holmes said North Carolinians are known for helping each other, and he hopes this will be no different.

“It’s a great time to help your neighbor,” he said. “Help those that are less fortunate. Don’t give a hand out. Give a hand up.”

