Complaints of illegal drug sales in Goldsboro leads to drug arrests

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple drug arrests were made following an investigation into a complaint of illegal drug sales on Green Drive in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department Support Services Division established probable cause to obtain a narcotics search warrant at a residence. The warrant was executed on August 16. Over 34 grams of heroin and paraphernalia were recovered during the search.

The following individuals were charged and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center: