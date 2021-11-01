Compute North to withdrawal permit application for Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Compute North, which put in an application to build a large-scale processing plant in the Belvoir area of Pitt County earlier this year, has announced it has pulled its application.

The Pitt County Commissioners were scheduled to meet Monday to hold further discussion about the facility. Many Belvoir residents voiced their concerns at the last commissioners meeting about the possible noise the plant would create. Compute North would have had nearly 90 modular data containers, which house computers. Each bin would need more than 10 fans to keep it cool and residents were worried about the sound it would give off.

Compute North said partly in a statement, “After thoughtful review of our proposed data center facility in Pitt county, Compute North has decided it is in the best interest of all stakeholders to pursue an alternative location for our project.”

The Pitt County Commissioners were scheduled to meet Monday at 6 to discuss the changes and what is next.