Computers, iPads delivered to schools to ensure students have adequate devices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Over 3,400 Chromebooks were delivered to schools on Tuesday as part of continued shipments to ensure all PCS students have adequate devices.

Previous shipments were delayed due to a national demand for computers from school systems across the country.

810 iPads were also delivered to PCS Tuesday, and over 500 were set up through the Tech Department and either delivered to schools in the afternoon or are going out to schools Wednesday morning.

Additional iPads ordered by PCS this summer will be shipped to the PCS warehouse by the end of the week.