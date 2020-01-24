Concerned citizen’s call leads officials to arrest S.C. man on several charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A call from a concerned citizen led officials to the arrest of a South Carolina man on drug and stolen vehicle charges.

On Thursday the Kinston Police Department received a call of a reckless driver on King Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and determined the 2001 Saturn to be stolen from South Carolina.

Upon search of the vehicle, the police said they located 60 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and burglary tools.

The driver was identified as Charles Herman Belk, a 34, of Columbia, South Carolina.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Belk was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the use of selling/delivering a controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI, no operators license, fictitious license plates, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sent to the Lenoir County Jail under a $101,000 bond.

Police send sincere appreciation to a concerned citizen calling about the driver’s erratic behavior, which allowed them to locate the vehicle and prevent any innocent citizens from being injured.