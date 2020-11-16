Beaufort County commissioners address concerns regarding jail

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Groups in Beaufort County are raising several concerns about the jail.

The concerns range from the facility itself to the treatment of its inmates. It starts with the jail being 50-years-old. The coronavirus pandemic and its complications are other factors.

The majority of the facility’s inmates are in pre-trial detention, meaning they’ve been charged but are in custody awaiting their days in court. The pandemic has postponed jury trials since March, keeping many inmates locked up for extended periods of time.

Kathryn Bryan is the former jail administrator and said inmates are unable to get time outdoors for fresh air and are not able to visit with their children. County commissioners have said their jail committee is trying to find solutions to these concerns and want to find out what their options are before moving forward.

“I cannot count the number of times I heard inmates tell me, directly, that they were going to plead guilty to their charges just to get out of that jail,” said

Beaufort County commissioner John Rehbolz said they are aware of the problems and are trying to address them.

“We’re looking at all the options, from building a new jail to getting out of the business, taking a look at the costs involved, assessing what that all means and then trying to come up with the right solution that the people of the county will buy into,” Rehbolz said.

Rehbolz said members of the jail committee will hear from an architect at their next meeting. They’ll discuss options for jail expansion and improvements to correct its problems.

Rehbolz also said the county is responsible for the jail’s finances, but jail operations are under the sheriff.