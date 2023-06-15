JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch partnered with the Rachel Carson Council and SouthWings nonprofit flight organization to give a bird’s eye view of the waterways throughout Onslow County.

The aerial observation was to give insight into runoff from local farms and developments in the area. CCRW has been researching the pollutants impacting our waterways and hoped to give local officials a better understanding of their concerns.

“We actually did a water quality for fisheries assessment, where we actually asked both commercial and recreational fishers what they were most concerned about when it came to water quality. And on this list, number one, I believe, was CAFOs,” said Riley Lewis, White Oak waterkeeper with Coastal Carolina Riverwatch.

CAFOs are concentrated animal feeding operations, which use lagoons to contain hog waste to then be used on spray fields as fertilizer to grow crops.

“We’re going to do everything we can to see that we don’t have issues with runoff, to see that we don’t we don’t create an environmental issue within the waterways,” said CEO of the NC Pork Council, Roy Lee Lindsey. “Our regulations prohibit us from discharging anything to the waters of the state.”

CCRW understands the importance of agriculture in North Carolina but believes there needs to be more enforcement of the regulations in place.

“We are ultimately trying to help farmers put in the best practices that they can. They provide us food and resources. But unfortunately, the systems that the state has in place are not good,” said Lewis.

The North Carolina Pork Council argues that hog farms are already one of the most highly regulated industries, especially when it comes to preventing the overflow of their lagoons.

“The freeboard or the amount of space we must keep between the top of the water level and the top of the lagoon, that freeboard must be sufficient to contain all of the rainfall of a 25-year, 24-hour storm event, plus extra,” said Lindsey.

Another concern from Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is the new developments in the Sneads Ferry area.

“A lot of these sites have inadequate silt protection. So every time you get a massive rain, not even a massive rain like one inch, it washes the topsoil and sediment into our creeks and waterways, which buries aquatic vegetation wasters and it ruins our riverine and maritime habitats,” said Adam Jones, a Sneads Ferry resident and volunteer with CCRW.

Some Onslow County commissioners were supposed to participate in the flight experience but canceled. 9 On Your Side reached out for their reasoning as to why, and both Chairman Tim Foster and Commissioner Royce Bennett gave statements.

Chairman Tim Foster’s full statement:

“The original reason for the flyover was shared with me to view the waterways in Onslow County, rivers, streams, and creeks and the needs faced after several storms. Earlier this morning, I was informed that it was a “fly over Onslow to expose Animal Feeding Operations.” Personally, I did not agree with that, and I support the farming industry in Onslow County and how they are an integral part of our fabric. Our farmers work hard to meet the regulations placed on them to be indicted by organizations that were to be on the flight this morning. I am disappointed because I wanted to view our waterways and the impact of the last several storms.”

Commissioner Royce Bennett’s full statement:

“The various persons involved seem to have their minds already made up, to solely denigrate our farmers. When I canceled, I said, “I am not interested in participating in an indictment of our county farmers.” Those involved in farming and forestry are significant contributors to our communities and economy and are more concerned about our local environment than the flyover organizations.

“The quality of our county’s and neighboring waters are subject to intense regulation, testing and scrutiny. NC Dept. of Environmental Quality is an excellent source of data. Locally, our County Extension Agent for Agriculture, Melissa Huffman, and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, Josh Thomas, can likewise provide factual details about farming and the environment that are scientifically based.

“Historic storms have caused many difficulties for our region, and that remains my focus.”