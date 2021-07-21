Concert on the Common is site for COVID-19 vaccination clinic

(Pitt County) — The Pitt County Health Department is partnering with the radio stations of Inner Banks Media to provide a free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for eligible community members. This clinic will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm at the Greenville Town Commons, during the Concert on the Common event, featuring the On the Border-Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band.

Appointments are not required. Individuals, who would like to be vaccinated at this event, should walk up to the Pitt County Health Department’s booth, located among vendors. Loose clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm. Individuals should be prepared to stay onsite (at the Health Department’s booth) for at least 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to allow for monitoring.

“Pitt County Health Department is working diligently to make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible to anyone who desires to be vaccinated. Our staff members are attending various community events to get the vaccine in as many arms as possible to help them safely return to participating in normal activities,” said Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director.

Moderna is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine given 28 days apart and is approved for individuals who are age 18 years or older. The Concert on the Common clinic is being offered to eligible individuals, who need either a first dose or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Individuals, who are seeking a second dose, must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card or other valid proof of vaccination to the clinic.

Other organizations that would like to host a community vaccine clinic can make a request by clicking here and completing/submitting an online request form.