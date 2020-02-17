Concrete manufacturer to create 55 jobs in Edgecombe County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Armorock, LLC, the world’s largest manufacturer of polymer concrete structures, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Edgecombe County, creating 55 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper said.

The company plans to invest $6.6 million in Battleboro in order to be closer to its growing customer base in the Southeast.

“Armorock is the latest example of a global manufacturer choosing North Carolina because it is the right fit for their business,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina wins jobs based on a number of reasons, but most important is the strong workforce to support business growth.”

Armorock Founders have been in the business of manufacturing wastewater collection structures for more than 50 years.

“Armorock is excited to manufacture our sustainable corrosion-proof sewer structures here in North Carolina. Locating here will reduce costs for the local infrastructure CIP projects and accelerate revenue growth. We are confident in the world-class workforce available to us in Edgecombe County. We look forward to growing roots here and building trust with our local team and community. We are grateful for the warm welcome extended to us,” said Vince Bussio, President of Armorock.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average for all the new positions could reach up to $52,577.

The current average annual wage in Edgecombe County is $35,732.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Armorock’s move into Edgecombe County.