Condolences pour in after Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Several sheriffs in Eastern North Carolina are expressing their condolences after word that Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath has passed away.

Heath has been sheriff since 2010. Neuse News first reported Heath’s death and said the Jones County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday was canceled after learning of Heath’s death.

There has not been any information released on the cause of death.

“Sheriff Heath was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Jones County for many years,” Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a statement Monday evening. “His love for Jones County showed through every day he was working. We are saddened by his loss and will be praying for his family and employees.”

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes was one of many others who expressed their condolences on Facebook and social media.

“I will miss my good friend and fellow Sheriff Danny Heath. Thank you sir for your guidance and always there to help out in any way. You will be missed my friend.”