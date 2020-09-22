Confirmed COVID-19 cluster identified at Richlands High School

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Health Department notified Onslow County Schools and Richlands High School administrators a reportable cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at RHS.
The report at RHS includes five previously identified individual cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results dating back to September 4.
RHS administration had previously notified their school community of this situation.
When the individual cases were initially reported to the school, anyone identified as a close contact was immediately notified of any potential exposure.
Areas of the school where any person diagnosed with COVID-19 may have been received a thorough cleaning and disinfection by district and school staff.
District and school administration will continue to monitor this situation in collaboration with the Onslow County Health Department and share any further information with the school community should it be necessary.