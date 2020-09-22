Confirmed COVID-19 cluster identified at Richlands High School

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Health Department notified Onslow County Schools and Richlands High School administrators a reportable cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at RHS.

The report at RHS includes five previously identified individual cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results dating back to September 4.

RHS administration had previously notified their school community of this situation.

When the individual cases were initially reported to the school, anyone identified as a close contact was immediately notified of any potential exposure.

Areas of the school where any person diagnosed with COVID-19 may have been received a thorough cleaning and disinfection by district and school staff.

District and school administration will continue to monitor this situation in collaboration with the Onslow County Health Department and share any further information with the school community should it be necessary.