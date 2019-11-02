Confirmed tornado in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service confirms an EF0 tornado touched down in Carteret County.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday near the town of Peletier.

Winds reached an estimated 75mph and no injuries were reported associated with the tornado.

A white fence at home near Peletier damaged from an EF0 tornado.

A white fence however was severely damaged. A portion of the fence was slightly ripped off and a section of it remains slanted.

Around the corner, several tree limbs are scattered on W Fire Tower Road after a tree branch snapped.

The National Weather Service says this was in relation to the strong wind gusts and severe thunderstorms.