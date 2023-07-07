PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis made several stops across North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District on Friday.

Davis says he wants to meet with communities to see how they can set the next generation up for success.

Davis’s first stop in Washington County was Washington Regional Medical Center. He said healthcare is huge in Eastern North Carolina and as young people leave the area, the health disparity grows.

Officials with Washington Regional say investing in the community means investing in local hospitals.

“Funding is always critical,” said Frank Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Programs. “We’ve done really well with the amount of capital we’ve put back into this facility, but the next round of renovations will require a much heavier investment and we’re not going to be able to do that on our own.”

Growing the economy and health helps makes jobs, Davis said.

“We want our young professionals to see that there is support. There is real support, there’s an opportunity to be successful right here in Eastern North Carolina,” said Davis.

Friday was the last day of this creating economic opportunities tour series. Davis said he looks forward to future tours in ENC.