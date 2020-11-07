Congressman G.K. Butterfield pledges support for President-elect Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Congressman G.K. Butterfield responds on the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This week, unofficial results claimed Butterfield as the winner to represent the state’s first district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Congressman echoed the President-elects message to serve the nation, whether they rooted for him or not.

“Biden promised that he would represent and serve all of America, including those who didn’t vote for him; showing an admirable and necessary attribute needed for a national leader. Now, it is time is time to get to work for the good of all Americans. It’s time to restore civility, decency, and bipartisanship to the legislative process,” said Butterfield.

Butterfield called for the COVID relief legislation to pass and pledged his support for Biden to serve as the 46th President of the United States.

“Joe Biden has promised to prioritize the challenges surrounding the pandemic, and it is imperative that we pass COVID relief legislation during the lame duck session so that the immediate needs of the American people are addressed. President-Elect Joe Biden has pledged to deliver for the people, and I pledge my unequivocal support as he takes the reins of power to lead this nation,” said Butterfield.