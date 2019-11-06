Congressman Greg Murphy attends open house for new office

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Congressman Greg Murphy opens a new district office to reach constituents in Onslow County.

On Wednesday dozens gathered for the official opening of the office on North West Corridor.

Congressman Murphy says the new office is necessary to be able to provide assistance to Marines, veterans, and other residents of Onslow County and the surrounding area.

“I just want to welcome folks and let them know we’re open for business,” said Murphy.

The new office will direct constituents to resources including help with federal agencies, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security and more.