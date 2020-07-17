Congressman Greg Murphy visits FRCE

Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto, right, and Rep. Greg Murphy, second from right, discuss operations on FRCE’s H-53 heavy-lift helicopter line during Murphy’s visit to the facility Friday. Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, visited FRCE to receive updates on the future of naval aviation, the current status of operations and the economic opportunities FRCE brings to Eastern North Carolina. (Photo by John Olmstead, Fleet Readiness Center East)

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) During a visit to Fleet Readiness Center East, Rep. Greg Murphy received updates on the future of naval aviation, the current status of operations and the economic opportunities FRCE brings to Eastern North Carolina.

Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, toured the facility with FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto.

The itinerary focused on the F-35 Lightning II and future plans for F-35 maintenance and capabilities at FRCE.

Murphy, along with a group of his staff and local leaders, made additional stops at the H-53 heavy lift helicopter and V-22 Osprey lines.

During the tour, he also had the opportunity to speak with FRCE’s aircraft maintenance professionals, learn about their workload, and discuss measures the command has implemented to keep the workforce safe while still meeting the needs of the nation’s warfighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy made his first official visit to FRCE two days after he toured Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River with Charles Williams Jr., the assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment; Rear Adm. John Korka, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command; and Maj. Gen. Edward Banta, commander, Marine Corps Installation Command.

The congressman is a member of the House Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus, a bipartisan group of House members dedicated to policy issues that affect military-industrial facilities, including aviation depots, arsenals, ammunition plants, shipyards, and energetic material production facilities.

Caucus members work to educate other members of Congress on matters of importance to the military depot and industrial facility community and advocate for necessary changes in policy.