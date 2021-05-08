Congressman Murphy gets his hands dirty with litter-pick up event

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Driving around North Carolina, you may notice the amount of litter that’s polluting our highways. Now, there’s at least one elected official taking an initiative to keep North Carolina clean.

“This isn’t about politics, it’s about keeping North Carolina beautiful,” said Congressman Greg Murphy (R, NC-3).

Murphy stopped by Pollcksville Saturday morning to clean up litter alongside North Carolina roads.

“It’s our first annual Third District clean-up. And we’ve had, oh gosh 35-plus groups coming out – 600, 700 individuals just on our first attempt to clean up the roadways,” said Murphy.

Congressman Greg Murphy (Victoria Holmes, WNCT photo)

Congressman Greg Murphy taking part in Saturday’s Third District clean-up (Victoria Holmes, WNCT photo)

Congressman Greg Murphy taking part in Saturday’s Third District clean-up (Victoria Holmes, WNCT photo)

Congressman Greg Murphy taking part in Saturday’s Third District clean-up (Victoria Holmes, WNCT photo)

Tamra Church represents The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention, one of the organizations that volunteered for the clean-up.

“North Carolina’s absolutely beautiful. I have traveled in almost every state in the United States and I always come back to North Carolina,” Church said.

Church said she attends these events to keep the state beautiful.

“So I think it’s really important to keep everything nice and clean, but even more importantly, to think about how it’s impacting our environment.”

DW Hamill from Pollocksville was one of the volunteers picking up trash alongside Murphy. He said having elected leaders do the dirty work helps get the message out when it comes to pollution.

“I think it’s great to see elected officials step up and be a leader and not show up and politic, but actually be involved put on gloves, and go to work,” said Hamill.

Hamill says keeping the state clean doesn’t have to be complicated.

“It is the little thing that we can do to make our life a better place, just like going here to pick up trash on a Saturday instead of going to the beach,” said Hamill.

And, acts like these are a labor of love.

“It’s all about love, and loving our environment, and loving the people around us as well,” Hamill said.

And this is a way to show that love?

“Absolutely,” Hamill said.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV