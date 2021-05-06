Congressman Murphy hosting spring clean event this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy is holding a spring clean-up event on Saturday.

It’s part of an effort to clean up roads, parks and beaches across Eastern North Carolina. Murphy told 9OYS on Thursday that he’s noticed lots of trash on the sides of roads recently and wants to fix that problem. Murphy said this event will be a great way for people of all political backgrounds to come together to make ENC beautiful.

“This is our environment,” Murphy said. “I don’t like (the trash) particularly, and I don’t think anybody else does.

“When people litter or they trash our environment. it’s ours to take care of. It’s not a partisan issue, and we want Eastern North Carolina to be as beautiful as it can be.”

Anyone who wants to participate can reach out to Murphy’s office to be put in contact with a clean-up group. Those who participate are encouraged to post photos on social media with the hashtag spring clean the east.