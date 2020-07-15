Congressman Murphy, Navy and Marine Corps leaders receive update on execution of $3.1 billion in hurricane-related repairs to ENC installations

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis Ebitz, right, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station New River, discusses aircraft capabilities with Congressman Greg Murphy, left, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, on MCAS New River, July 15, 2020. Murphy visited MCAS New River to receive an update on military construction from installation leaders and view hurricane related repairs to facilities and family housing currently in progress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Christian Ayers)

CAMP LEJEUNE AND MCAS NEW RIVER, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders from across the Navy and Marine Corps as well as Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-3) visited military installations in eastern North Carolina this week to receive an update on military construction and view hurricane related repairs to facilities and family housing currently in progress.

The visit, led by Charles Williams, Jr., assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment gave leaders the ability to see firsthand how $3.1 billion in construction funding is being used to repair and replace facilities and roofs, and ensure structures are able to withstand future storms.

Also during the visit, Williams recognized Amanda Renjifo, public works energy manager, and Jimmy Mahoney, public works operations director from the Camp Lejeune Public Works Office for their individual efforts to reduce operational vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, enhance facilities maintenance costs and. energy performance in the future—all of which have helped Camp Lejeune recapture the Secretary of the Navy’s Energy Award for the fourth year in a row.

Congressman Murphy, along with Williams and Chiarotti, took to the skies in a MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 where they had a bird’s eye view of construction progress on MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.

Also during his tour of the air station, Murphy received a brief on the new CH-53K King Stallion helicopter and on the capabilities of Fleet Readiness Center-East which provides world-class maintenance, engineering and logistics support for Navy and Marine Corps aviation.