Congressman Murphy visits Saint Peter Catholic School to honor Laurel Walsh

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Congressman Greg Murphy visited Saint Peter Catholic School Tuesday to present a copy of his Extension of Remarks for Laurel Walsh.

On February 10, Rep. Murphy spoke about Walsh on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, praising her 35 years of unpaid service to Saint Peter Catholic School.

With the exception of a few in leadership roles, everyone assumed Walsh was a full-time employee of the school.

However, by her choosing, she never took a paycheck.

The secret was revealed in December when the school established a fund for school improvements in her name, the Laurel Walsh Fund.

Walsh received multiple standing ovations during the ceremony that included the student body of Saint Peter Catholic School, including two of her grandchildren who attend the school.

The remarks Rep. Murphy made were:

“Madam Speaker, I rise to pay tribute to Laurel Walsh of Greenville, North Carolina. For more than 35 years, she has been the first face people would see at St. Peter Catholic School. She answered the phone, led tours, maintained enrollment records, helped handle billing, and also served as the school nurse. For 20 years, she even served as an athletic director. Not only that, but for all those jobs, and for all those years, she never once brought home a paycheck. Although a few people in leadership were aware, most in the St. Peter family thought Mrs. Walsh was a paid employee. Her secret was safe until about two months ago when the school established an endowment in her honor. In announcing the creation of the Laurel Walsh Fund, school officials revealed that this longtime employee was, in fact, a volunteer. A volunteer who gave selflessly of her time because of her love for children and her Catholic faith.“