Construction beginning on new phase of South Tar River Greenway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Work began last week on a project that will give Greenville residents yet another greenway option in the city.

Clearing is underway in advance of construction on South Tar River Greenway Phase 3-A, a 1-mile portion of greenway that will stretch from First Street Place Apartments along the Tar River to Nash Street.

The $3.1-million project is expected to be completed in Spring 2021 and the contractor is Fred Smith Company.

This greenway will eventually stretch to Moye Boulevard following the addition of Phase 3-B. Details on Phase 3-B will be available at a later date.

The City currently offers approximately seven miles of greenway trails.

The current greenway begins at the Greenville Town Common and winds its way through the university neighborhood along the Tar River before turning towards Green Springs Park where it becomes the Green Mill Run Greenway.

The Green Mill Run Greenway meanders along the creek through Elm Street Park to College Hill on the East Carolina University campus and extends from its terminus at Charles Boulevard to Evans Park on Arlington Boulevard.

Trailhead locations are at Evans Street, Canterbury Road, and the ECU Blount Recreational Sports Complex.