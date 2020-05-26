Construction begins for Riverwalk Bridge at Union Point Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Construction is underway to replace New Bern’s Riverwalk Bridge at Union Point Park.

Hurricane Florence damaged the pedestrian bridge, the pier, and the floating docks.

New Bern Parks and Recreation followed the FEMA process and secured a bid with contractors.

Once work is complete, you’ll be able to walk from Union Point Park to Lawson Creek Park.

City officials say the Riverwalk Bridge is a local landmark.

“The bridge has been greatly missed, and so we’ve had a lot of people tell us they’re looking forward to​ walking under the traffic bridge and resume activities at Union Point Park,” said Foster Hughes, New Bern Parks and Recreation Director.

People will also be able to moor their boats for the day at the floating docks.

Construction should take about a month. The city says this will wrap up repairs at Union Point Park following the storm.