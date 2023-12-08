HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. – Work has begun on a total replacement of the boardwalk adjacent to the Cape Lookout Lighthouse, Keepers Quarters Museum, and Light Station Visitor Center.

The existing boardwalk is being completely removed and a new boardwalk will be rebuilt in its place using weather-resistant materials.

Boardwalk work (Cape Lookout National Seashore photo)

This construction project is beginning during the slowest visitation season. However, those who do visit the lighthouse this winter will be impacted. While construction is underway, access to the area may be limited – especially for those with mobility issues.

Anyone visiting the area while construction is underway should exercise caution and avoid work crews and heavy equipment. While the exact date of completion is not known, it is expected that the new boardwalk will be ready no later than April 1.